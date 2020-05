Central Coast Coalition of Chambers launch COVID-19 impact survey



–The Central Coast Coalition of Chambers is launching a survey to help better understand the long-term regional impacts of COVID-19. Public input is invaluable as the coalition, along with their partners, continue the work of advocating for business at the local, regional, and statewide level.

The public can take the survey from now until Sunday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to take the survey.

