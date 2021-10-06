Central Coast Community Energy announces three new energy programs

Energy programs arrive with improved customer eligibility to electrify ag equipment, school buses, and new affordable housing

– Central Coast Community Energy has announced the launch of three local energy programs available to Central Coast customers. Program funding dollars will support the electrification (replacing fossil fueled equipment with cleaner electric equipment) of the top three strategic sectors: transportation, buildings, and agriculture. Central Coast Community Energy’s local energy programs are self-funded through the agency’s revenue.

“Central Coast Community Energy is proud to be making $14 million in incentives and funding available this fiscal year through community and board support,” says Central Coast Community Energy CEO Tom Habashi. “Our goal continues to be to advance innovative and accessible programs focused on electrification to support our Central Coast communities. By reducing emissions and improving air quality locally with our energy programs and statewide through our pathway to 100-percent clean and renewable, CCCE continues to deliver impactful results.”

Applications are now live for CCCE customers for the following programs:

The Agricultural Electrification Program is electrifying the local ag industry and eligible associated businesses by providing incentives to fuel-switch irrigation pumps, tractors, and other farm tools and equipment from fossil fuels to cleaner all-electric alternatives. CCCE’s first two Ag Electrification Programs were fully subscribed at a total of $560k by Central Coast Ag customers. In response, CCCE has scaled up this fiscal year’s ag electrification funding to better match demand, making $600k available. The new ag program extends qualified customers from those with an ag account to any customers whose primary business is agriculture production and/or ag processing.

The Electric School Bus Program supports Central Coast schools/school districts with replacing diesel-fueled buses with electric school buses by providing up to $200,000 or 50-percent of the total cost. CCCE’s incentive can be stacked with other available state and federal funding programs administered by local Air Pollution Control Districts. Each school bus replaced with an all-electric model is estimated to avoid 15.6 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, including diesel particulates, nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in close proximity to students.

The third iteration of the New Construction Electrification Program funds new all-electric, affordable housing developments within CCCE’s service area. The original all-electric new construction program was fully reserved and provided funding for at least 830 all-electric housing units to be built across the service area. All-electric construction bypasses the need to install natural gas infrastructure, making the new construction more cost-effective to develop and safer and healthier for occupants.

