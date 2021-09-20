Central Coast Community Energy launches local vendor registry

Small, local, and diverse businesses within CCCE’s service area qualify to register

– Central Coast Community Energy today announced the opening of its local vendor tegistry which will help the agency better understand and share potential contract opportunities with small, local, and diverse businesses on the Central Coast to expand its local economic impact through product and service needs.

Following an informal small and local vendor preference, Central Coast Community Energy also recently formally adopted a “Small and Local Preference Policy” allowing the agency to, whenever possible, work with small, local, and diverse independently owned and operated businesses to provide goods and services to the agency.

“Central Coast Community Energy seeks to actively drive more local economic impact by seeking to engage with small and local business vendors in our service area,’ says CCCE CEO, Tom Habashi. “Our local vendor registry coupled with our new small and local preference policy allows CCCE to further increase local economic benefits.”

Central Coast Community Energy is contracting with local vendors for services and products from video production needs, IT solutions, administrative support, website, graphic design, technical solutions, to local large scale renewable energy and storage resources.

Registered businesses will receive direct announcements of opportunities including RFPs that pertain to their business and allows for CCCE to provide a higher score to small and local businesses responding to RFP/Qs. To date CCCE has issued 27 RFPs and is a member of 35 small, local and diverse organizations. CCCE seeks local businesses from Santa Cruz Counties to Santa Barbara Counties within the Central Coast Community Energy service area to register for the registry here: https://3cenergy.org/local-vendor-registry/

