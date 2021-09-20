Central Coast Distillery awarded ‘Visitors Experience Award’ by Cal Travel Association

Central Coast Distillery was nominated by Visit SLOCal

–Cal Travel Association hosted its 38th Annual Summit 2021 at the Pasea Hotel and Spa in Huntington Beach where it celebrated the heroes of the California tourism industry and 40th anniversary of CalTravel. There they announced that Atascadero’s Central Coast Distillery, creators of Forager Spirits, was awarded the “Visitors Experience Award.”

Central Coast Distillery was nominated by Visit SLOCal and voted on by the Cal Travel Awards Committee. This award is bestowed on the organization and persons who, by consistently ensuring extremely high-quality guest services, unique experiences, or customer value elevates the California brand and inspires more visitors to California.

Central Coast Distillery was recognized for “their unique way of personifying the spirit and essence of California through the creation of their spirits, sustainable practices, commitment to the local community, education and service excellence.”

Central Coast Distillery owners, Eric & Anna Olson, have served and worked alongside Visit SLOCal in touring national, international and local travel writers in exploring and introducing them to the rich history and abundant offerings to be experienced throughout San Luis Obispo County.

California Travel Association’s mission is to protect and advance the industry’s interests and investments through advocacy, collaboration, and education. For more information visit www.caltravel.org or www.caltravelsummit.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related