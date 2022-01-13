Central Coast Follies celebrate 20th anniversary

Dance and singing group celebrating anniversary with variety of activities

– Central Coast Follies is a group of local dancers and singers who volunteer their time and talents to produce an originally-themed Follies show each year to entertain the community. Since 2003, annual events have raised funds for Parkinson Alliance – for research to help those with Parkinson’s Disease and neurological symptoms. The Follies 2022 goal is to donate $22,000, which will reach Central Coast Follies’ accumulated donation goal of $400,000.

To celebrate 20 consecutive years of entertaining audiences in the Central Coast, a variety of activities are planned:

Choreographer Jason Sumabat is offering free jazz and tap classes Sundays in January for children and adults! Join him from 2-3 PM for jazz and 3-4 p.m. for tap lessons at Dellos Performing Arts Center in Pismo Beach. Wear clothes you can move in and comfortable shoes to dance in.

Professionally choreographed tap and jazz numbers will dazzle, singers will enchant, guest artists will impress and delight family friendly audiences from grandkids to grandparents in the two performances of “A Whole Lot of Nonsense” at 3 p.m., Feb. 20 and 27th at the Clark Center for Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. If unable to attend, DVDs will be available following the performances and are discounted when purchased in advance. See the Clark Center for COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the event when purchasing tickets online or at the ticket office.

Central Coast Follies will perform a new 20th anniversary Follies show “Classic Follies” in the Fall at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. Additional short performances will be held in the city of San Luis Obispo to showcase the Follie’s talents. Dates and times to be announced later.

Jazz and Tap lessons will also be offered 2-4 p.m. on the following Sundays: Jan. 16, 23 and 30. Classes are for children and adults and will be held at the Dellos Performing Arts Center, located at 519 Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach.

