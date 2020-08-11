Central Coast Funds for Children announces new logo

–Central Coast Funds for Children (CCFC) has rolled out a new logo design to better reflect its core purpose “to raise and distribute substantial funds to the non-profit organizations working in our communities who provide the fundamentals for children at risk on the Central Coast.”

Nearly one-fifth of San Luis Obispo County residents live in poverty. Many families can barely afford the cost of food and housing, let alone the costs of medical and dental care. CCFC makes it possible for thousands of children to receive food, clothing, medical and dental care, therapy and guidance counseling, camp experiences, enrichment activities, and the arts as well as support for children with needs for special services.

“We are thrilled with our new logo and tagline created by Artist Paula Cima,” said Bonnie Kennedy, President of CCFC. “The new stylized art form graphically conveys what we do. Since 1994 Central Coast Funds for Children has raised and awarded over $1.8 Million to grant recipients to make a difference in the lives of our children on the Central Coast.”

If you like to donate to Central Coast Funds for Children or to receive a copy of the list of 2019 grant recipients and more information, go to www.centralcoastfundsforchildren.org.

