Central Coast Funds For Children supports local kids with special needs

Central Coast Funds For Children has awarded a grant of $2,500 to the Paso Robles Children’s Museum to support the museum’s Free Autism Nights.

“We are honored to be chosen by this fabulous organization and the much-needed funds we allow us to provide our free Autism Nights six times in 2020,” says Jennifer Smith, executive director. “We have enjoyed opening the museum for free to children on the spectrum and their families, and we are happy to be able to provide this fun and educational experience again this year,” said Smith.

“Over the past seven years, CCFC has donated $18,500.00 to the Paso Robles Children’s Museum to support this program.” The museum is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on donations and grants to help cover operation costs and keep admission prices as low as possible. Grant’s provided by organizations like Central Coast Funds For Children helps the Museum reach its goal to serve more children on the Central Coast.

Free Autism Night is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following evenings:

February 13th

April 23rd

June 25th

August 13th

October 22nd

December 3rd

Central Coast Funds For Children is a small local organization that was established to benefit children in need of special services in San Luis Obispo County. CCFFC is a publicly supported, non-profit, charitable organization that is entirely run by volunteers. All donations are tax-deductible and all donations stay in the county to help local children.

