Central Coast Hospice seeks dedicated volunteers

Winter volunteers wanted, training provided

– Central Coast Hospice urges community members to consider becoming volunteers by participating in its upcoming 3-day, in-person hospice volunteer training program this winter. The training sessions are scheduled for three Fridays: Feb. 9, 16, & 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are crucial for providing in-home companionship and respite care to hospice patients in San Luis Obispo County, the Santa Maria Valley, and Santa Barbara. Recent updates from the CDC have eased COVID-19 restrictions for volunteers.

Central Coast Hospice, serving all of San Luis Obispo County for over a decade, emphasizes the significant role volunteers play in its program. Volunteers offer supervision to patients, assist with household tasks, provide emotional support, socialization, and help with miscellaneous but essential tasks, such as organizing family photos or assisting patients in writing letters to their loved ones.

No prior experience is required, but potential volunteers must possess an interest in helping others, a caring nature, and must complete the training program before starting their volunteer experience.

Past volunteers have expressed gaining more than they gave, learning about themselves, their families, and their perspectives on death and the beauty of life through community service.

Central Coast Hospice provides the volunteer training at no cost, including snacks and lunch, with all necessary training materials included. Pre-registration and interviews are prerequisites for participation.

The training will cover topics such as the history, philosophy, and mission of hospice, addressing patient and family needs, roles of hospice clinician team members, family dynamics, communication skills, dementia, grief and loss, and the volunteer’s role.

For more information or to apply for the program, individuals can contact Central Coast Hospice at (805) 540-6020 and request to speak with the volunteer coordinator. Alternatively, they can email the Volunteer Coordinator at info@cchh08.com.

Share To Social Media