Central Coast Labor Council endorses school board candidate 

Posted: 6:55 am, March 2, 2023 by News Staff
Angela Hollander announces candidacy for Paso Robles School Board

School board candidate Angela Hollander.

Labor council represents over 70,000 skilled trade workers across 75 labor union

– The Central Coast Labor Council has announced its official endorsement of PRJUSD School Board Candidate Angela Hollander in the April 18 special election. The Central Coast Labor Council represents over 70,000 skilled trade workers across 75 labor unions including bricklayers & tile layers, building & construction trades, nurses, teachers, cement masons, firefighters, ironworkers, electricians, letter carriers, teamsters, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, steel workers, farm workers, and utility workers.

“The Central Coast Labor Council is excited to endorse Angela Hollander for the Paso Robles JUSD governing board,” said Jeremy Goldberg, executive director for the CCLC. “Angela displays a clear understanding of our need to create a safe learning environment in our schools. A safe learning environment for students requires that educators and school staff have fair wages and safe working conditions. Angela is a proven community leader that understands how a school board can work together with district administrators, educators, and staff to achieve these goals and continuously work towards building that harmony at PRJUSD.”

“I’m thrilled to accept the endorsement of The Central Coast Labor Council because I believe in supporting career technical education and vocational career paths,” said Hollander, “These relationships, along with my experience at the PRHS College and Career Center, will help strengthen connections between students and post-high school apprenticeship opportunities in fields that provide excellent high-wage careers.”

For more information about Hollander, visit www.angelahollanderforschoolboard.org.

 

