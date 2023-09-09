Central Coast Model T Ford Club members driving in Pioneer Day Parade

Cars will also be on display after the parade

– The Central Coast Model T Ford Club will be driving their Model T Fords in the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 14 in downtown Paso Robles. The cars will also be at Downtown City Park on display after the parade.

The Model T was built from 1909 through 1927 and put Americans on wheels in a horseless carriage. The early Fords were hand-cranked to start and a demonstration as to how to start a Model T will be conducted.

The club promotes owning and restoring Model T Fords. Pete Meyers is the club president and the website is www.squeakyspoke.com. Owning a Model T is not a prerequisite for joining the club.

