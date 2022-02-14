Central Coast Moving and Storage is a local business making bold moves

– A message from Central Coast Moving and Storage –

– Central Coast Moving and Storage (CCM) is immovable in its commitment to “take the stress off your shoulders.” From moving down the street, across state lines, or moving heavy furniture from room to room, count on the local team to boldly handle your moving adventure. Along with experienced and professional moving, CCM offers a brand new reliable mobile storage business for your belongings that includes short-term or long-term storage.

Born and raised on the Central Coast, founder and CEO Austin Yarborough started Central Coast Moving in 2015 and brought the company to the premier full-service moving and storage company it is today. “My vision was to build an extraordinary service that makes clients and employees a priority.”

Yarborough has made it the company’s goal to deliver full-service moving solutions, storage options and a 5-star customer service difference.

Full-service moving solutions

Every packing and moving job is handled as a unique, customized project that starts with a no-obligation on-site survey and estimate. The team arrives with top-tier equipment, using industry-leading software to make sure your items arrive safely, all the while providing extraordinary customer service and communication along the way.

“We treat every client by our Grandson Rule,” said Yarborough. “We give everyone the same care and respect we give our grandparents.”

The perks of CCM’s moving solutions include:

$1000 free coverage for household goods on all moves

A $1 million insurance policy for client’s peace-of-mind

Residential and commercial moves to local and distant destinations

Professional packing and handling with care, including pianos, spas, safes, over-sized items and antiques

On-site moves when “we do the heavy lifting for you,” whether it be loading or unloading trucks or portable containers, rearranging your home, or moving items to the garage during improvement and construction projects

Open seven days a week

Top-of-the-line equipment and high-quality supplies

Protection for floors, doors and more

Exclusive truck use means no sharing the load with anyone else

Full-service and self-service storage solutions

“Moving and storage go hand-in-hand,” stated Yarborough. “One of my goals was to create a modern, premier storage facility to serve Paso Robles and the entire Central Coast. With careful planning and a unique opportunity in November 2020, Central Coast Storage was launched and we became Central Coast Moving and Storage.”

Portable 16, 20 and 40-foot storage containers delivered, picked up and securely stored

Optional professional packing, loading and unloading portable containers

Self-storage units for all needs

Moving equipment and supplies: dollies, blankets, tape, boxes, packing paper and more

Click here to see all storage options

Central Coast Moving and Storage provides custom-built mobile storage containers delivered to your home or business with pre-ordered moving supplies ready inside the container. Load the container yourself or hire the CCM team. When CCM packs and loads the container everything is carefully wrapped, expertly loaded and you receive an itemized inventory. The container is delivered to the CCM storage facility or to another destination.

The 5 Star difference

The company philosophy of nurturing the entire team as a family builds a professional and courteous crew that passes value to the client. The team treats moving like a craft and each client like a neighbor.

Yarborough leads his team to demonstrate excellent communication, organization, customer service and reliability with every job. The Central Coast Moving and Storage values include:

THE GRANDSON RULE: Giving everyone the same care and respect we give our grandparents

The integrity to always conduct oneself with honesty and fairness

Transparency with clients and teammates

Having compassion for family, customers, co-workers and community

Being the best version of self, professionally and personally, while enjoying life and having fun

Being open-minded and welcoming opportunities into your life and finding the best in every situation.

Giving back to the community through local outreach and community service

Yarborough was inspired to build a local Central Coast moving service while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business at California State University Chico and experiencing the professional side of the moving industry. Along with his team, Yarborough brings more than 10 years of moving expertise to the community.

For more information or to schedule your next move or storage unit visit the Central Coast Moving and Storage website or call (805) 441-4429. An expert team member is waiting to take the weight off your shoulders.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement