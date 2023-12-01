Central Coast moving company donates 200 turkeys to local families

Distribution event held Nov. 17

– Central Coast Moving & Storage, a local and long-distance moving company headquartered in Paso Robles with a satellite location in Santa Maria, has donated 200 turkeys to families in need for the holiday season.

This contribution was facilitated through collaboration with People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) and the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). The turkey distribution event was held on Nov. 17.

“Last year we had tremendous success partnering with these outstanding organizations to assist families in our community,” said Central Coast Moving & Storage’s CEO and Founder, Austin Yarborough, “This year, we aimed to double our impact by donating 200 turkeys. As a local business, we cherish every opportunity to give back during the holidays to the community that has consistently supported us.”

Sysco Corporation, a global food service distribution company serving the Central Coast, played a role in making the event possible. The company’s support was instrumental in sourcing turkeys for donation. Anthony Almaguer, a team member at Sysco Corporation, facilitated the partnership.

Representatives from ECHO and PSHH were essential to the success of the event. Austin Solheim and Wendy Lewis represented ECHO, while PSHH was represented by Kelly Rubio and Ken Trigueiro, their CEO.

For more information about Central Coast Moving & Storage and its community initiatives, visit centralcoastmoving.com.

