Central Coast Pride announces 25th anniversary event calendar 

–Central Coast Pride has announced the launch of its 25th Anniversary Pride Celebration “Strong. Proud. United.” now set to run throughout the month of May leading up to June, which is National LGBTQ Pride Month. This marks a change from past celebrations which have traditionally occurred during the month of July and accommodates more student involvement.

This year, Central Coast Pride is a committee of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, working in partnership with LGBTQ Campus Life (PRIDE) at California Polytechnic State University. A student and Cal Poly Pride Ambassador, Ila Moncrief, is chairing the committee. Both the Gala Pride and Diversity Center and LGBTQ Campus Life work to support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite the central coast community. The events outlined in the calendar are aimed at elevating the visibility, connectedness, leadership, and talent of the local LGBTQ and allied central coast community.

This year, out of an abundance of caution, many of the events will be held virtually and all in-person activities will be conducted with masks and by social-distancing guidelines set forth by local public health authorities. Central Coast Pride invites community members to celebrate, honor, and promote the visibility of the local LGBTQ community in the ways most comfortable to them.

This year’s celebration features a number of ongoing, month-long events like a Secret Pride Menu which features exclusive menu options from some favorite central coast eateries; a Pet Photo Competition sponsored by Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic showcasing local Pets of Pride with categories for cat, dog, other living pet, or non-bio pets (submit by May 16); a “Strong. Proud. United.” Art Show sponsored by Hathway that is available for viewing at the Gala Pride & Diversity Center by appointment; an online Pride Resource Fair where the public can learn about local organizations; and an ongoing art project called “Love Notes” with Pride Center Art Curator Lynn Schmidt for a June installation in Mission Plaza.

During Pride Week, May 16-23, events to join include:

Sun., May 16, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.Pride Talks – An informative-prerecorded talk-style event with the goal to highlight the stories, experiences, and knowledge of the LGBTQ+ members in the community and to share those experiences with others. Individual talks will occur between noon to 4 p.m. with a live-panel discussion airing at 4 p.m. The lineup includes:

● “Education: the Most Powerful Weapon You Can Use to Change the World.” featuring Jessica Lynn

● “The Kinky Activist” featuring Serrina Ruggles

● “Where Language Ends” featuring Kris Gottlieb

● “Surviving High School” featuring Kamela Proulx

● “GSA Clubs & How Important They Are For Youth” featuring Lillith Byllesby

● “National & Local History of LGBTQ+ Pride” featuring Michelle Call & Doug Heumann

● “Queer Crip: At the Intersection of Queerness and Disability” featuring Bailey Hamblin

● “Two-Spirit Storytelling: An Undocu Chicana from Whittier” featuring Erika Sarmiento

● “Diet Culture’s Impact on Queer Body Image” featuring Elissa Dehart

● “You Are Beautifully and Wonderfully Made- Our Spiritual Journeys as LGBTQ+ Individuals” featuring Rev. Rob Keim

Mon., May 17, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● LGBTQ Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to join the board and staff of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center for a meet and greet and social hour.

● Car Caravan- Join in a parade through downtown San Luis Obispo to kick off Pride Week. Decorate vehicles in advance or join at United Staffing Associates at 6 p.m. to decorate vehicles with supplies provided. The parade will be following a designated route through Downtown San Luis Obispo beginning at 7 p.m. ending with snacks at Skipper’s Brew and SLO Provisions. Download the Map here.

Tues., May 18, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● Spanish-Language Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to join other Spanish-speaking community members in a meet and greet and social hour.

● Game Night – The public is invited to join Central Coast Pride and Rob Ferre, a professional DJ, master of ceremonies, and entertainer, for a night of laughter and fun in the Best Game Show Ever. Watch as Rob turns up the energy of the crowd and encourages participation in an interactive evening centered around some favorite games including; Minute to Win It, Jeopardy, Family Feud, Name That Tune, Finish that Lyric, Lip Sync, Air Guitar, Dance Off, customized games, and more.

Wed., May 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● Youth Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to join other LGBTQ and allied youth across San Luis Obispo county.

● Youth Night (24 and under) – Join Cal Poly and Cuesta Pride students in this 24 and under gathering for an evening of LGBTQ+ affirming cartoons, discussion, and hangouts.

Thurs., May 20, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● Nonbinary 101 – Join Cal Poly’s Gender Equity Center for a two-part workshop centering on the experiences of nonbinary identities. Each workshop is two hours which will cover introductory themes about the gender spectrum, presentation, differences and similarities with binary transgender people, intersections with other social identities, and allyship practices. The second portion will be held May 27, 1 – 3 p.m.

● Trans Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to join Tranz Central Coast to learn more about transgender and gender-diverse communities across San Luis Obispo county. This is a meet and greet and social hour.

● An Evening with Tranz Central Coast – Join Tranz Central Coast to premiere two short videos about being transgender on the Central Coast. Following the videos, there will be a panel discussion.

Fri., May 21, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● Senior Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to join LGBTQ and allied elders across San Luis Obispo County as well as representatives from the Central Coast Queer Archive Project. This includes a meet and greet and social hour.

● CKCC presents Guy Baldwin (18+ only) – The Central Coast Kink Community presents Guy Baldwin, an American Titleholder, author and psychotherapist from Los Angeles who was named International Mr. Leather in 1989 and who has authored Ties that Bind, SlaveCra, and The Leather Contest Guide. This event will feature a moderated conversation facilitated by Serrina Ruggles.

● DragShow (ticketed event, 18+ only) – Join Central Coast Pride for its Annual Pride Drag Show “Strong. Proud. United.”, hosted by Juicy CW. This event will highlight some of the Central Coast’s finest drag and burlesque performers such as Queerlee, Jota Mercury, Nala Diamond, Eve Riot, Skinny Mocha, Foxy Moron, Cleo Van Scarlett, Bessie Snow, Pussy Grime, and Santa Maria’s own DJ Suz. This event will also be live-streamed to Libertine Brewing Co in San Luis Obispo. Purchase tickets at www.slopride.com.

Sat., May 22, 11 a.m. – midnight

● Take-Home Art Kits – The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) is celebrating PRIDE with a free take-home art activity. Visit Mission Plaza lawn near SLOMA from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

● Livestream Concert (ticketed event) – Join Central Coast Pride for our 25th Anniversary Livestream Concert featuring various musicians from around the central coast including DJ Mikie Orange, Leia O’Brian, Date Night with Nick and Jill Bilich, Jill Knight and Her Band (sponsored by Spirit Winds Physical Therapy), Declan Galli, Simple Harmonic Motion, That’s the Key, Brynn Albanese, Wryn, Not Thomas Edison, and ITF. This event will also be live-streamed to Libertine Brewing Co in San Luis Obispo. Purchase tickets at www.slopride.com.

Sun., May 23, 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● Multifaith Service – Join Central Coast Pride at 1:30 p.m. and numerous LGBTQ and affirming clergy, lay leaders, and practitioners of faith and spiritual traditions across the central coast who draw strength from their intersectional lives in this Multifaith Pride Service.

● Pride in the Park – Join the Cal Poly Pride Faculty and Staff Association for a socially distanced outdoor get-together at Meadow Park! It’s a BYOE (bring your own everything) event. Bring a chair/blanket, a beverage, and a snack to enjoy.

● Pride’s Got Talent – Join Central Coast Pride and emcees Rick Castle and Mr. Sparkles for this year’s Talent Show. During this event, community members from across the Central Coast who will be competing for prizes

“Central Coast Pride is more than just these individual events and programs,” says Samuel Byrd, vice-president of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center. “For many in the LGBTQ community, PRIDE represents the moments in time when members of our community can be fully themselves, and openly – and safely – express their identity and culture. The absence of physical spaces for LGBTQ people to be in community across the Central Coast is one of the number one issues our community faces. Additionally, due to this pandemic the absence of those few spaces that we do have has been felt sharply by many in our community, exacerbating the already vast disparity that exists. As we gather this year, either virtually or in these limited ways, I want to remind everyone within our LGBTQ community and those who are in solidarity with us that you are never alone, and we are all still connected as a community. If you need resources, help or just a friendly contact, please reach out to any member of the Central Coast Pride committee, the Board of Directors, or the staff and volunteers at either cultural center, and we will do our very best to connect you with whatever you need during this difficult moment.”

–Submitted by Central Coast Pride

