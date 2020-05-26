Central Coast Pride cancels its July 2020 celebration due to COVID-19

Central Coast Pride, an annual July tradition that draws thousands of people over the course of the week-long celebration, will not be held this year in deference to an ongoing statewide prohibition of large gatherings designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers made the decision which was solidified in response to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s earlier announcement making clear that major events attracting large numbers of people are unlikely to occur this summer.

In place of the 2020 event, the Board of Directors of The Gala Pride and Diversity Center and the Central Coast Pride Committee will join a constellation of Pride organizations worldwide in a “Virtual Global Pride” on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The Pride Center will soon be announcing other virtual collaborations including an online Pride Film Festival, a celebration of Cal Poly’s Lavender Commencement, a transgender Pride event, and more. Save the date for Central Coast Pride 2021 with the festival occurring on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center supports the LGBTQ+ community throughout the Central Coast through virtual meetings and practical help, and the Center will reopen to visitors as soon as feasible under the direction of the County of San Luis Obispo.

