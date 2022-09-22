Central Coast Quilters hosting boutique in South County

Event coming to Arroyo Grande Community Center Oct. 21

– The Central Coast Quilters “Stitchin’ Sisters” will be having a boutique in Arroyo Grande at the Arroyo Grande Community Center on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 7 and Sat. Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The group is is a non-profit charitable organization.

There will be over 80 quilts for sale all thoughtfully made by the group. There are many different styles and representations from traditional to contemporary.

There will be many more handcrafted items made by guild members such as wall arts and wall hangings, table runners in all styles, and table topper squares with unique themes and focal points.

There will also be several quilts for auction, including a locally-inspired quilt called “Wine Country.” Guests can see it in person at the Harvest Festival in Arroyo Grande. Included in this opportunity drawing is a wine holder and bottle of local wine.

Much of the proceeds go to the group’s philanthropic arm of the guild called Quilting Angels. The Angels make comfort quilts for adults, kids, and babies in the community that could use a bit of joy. The group made over 400 handmade quilts last year. Some of them were given to other charitable organizations as well, who used them to auction and make profits for their own vision.

For more information about the group, visit its Facebook group, or go to centralcoastquilters.org.

