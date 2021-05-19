Central Coast State Parks Association to present, ‘Playing With Sharks’

Film by National Geographic

–The Central Coast State Parks Association is bringing an evening of in-person and virtual film screenings to the community. As part of the Get Outside! Film Series, a collaboration with SLOMotion Film, this screening event will show a short film and a feature film promoting marine conservation, recreation, and environmental advocacy.

The feature film, Playing with Sharks, is a documentary by National Geographic highlighting the life of Valerie Taylor, a pioneer scuba diver who went from spearfisher to shark conservationist. The film explores how the relationship between humans and sharks has evolved over time, especially after the release of Jaws incited fear for sharks worldwide. The movie discusses the harmful practice of “finning” and other human behaviors leading to the detriment of sharks, and how we can help conserve and preserve these creatures and our precious oceans.

In addition to the film screening, There Does Not Exist Brewery, in collaboration with CCSPA, is launching a limited edition small batch ale that supports local State Parks. A portion of the sales from this new brew will help fund the community’s favorite educational opportunities in local parks.

The screening event is happening on June 12 at There Does Not Exist Brewery, 4070 Earthwood Lane, Suite 110, in San Luis Obispo. Doors open at 7 p.m., the films start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.slomotionfilm.com/events/playing-with-sharks

Per COVID-19 restrictions, masks and 6-foot social distancing will be maintained throughout the screening. There Does Not Exist Brewery will be providing an outdoor venue with space for social distancing. In-person guests will need to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating. Food, including a vegetarian option, will be available for purchase from Corazon 805 Tacos.

All proceeds from screenings of the Get Outside! Film Series fund public outreach and education that celebrate the biodiversity of the Central Coast, where the land meets the ocean, within local State Parks. Programs like school group transportation, campfire programs, guided hikes, Western Monarch education and outreach, living history, and public land advocacy are all possible thanks to funds generated by CCSPA.

For more information about the Central Coast State Parks Association, visit centralcoastparks.org.

