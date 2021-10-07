Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum announces new president and director

Bart Topham is a U.S. Army veteran, a retired SLOPD police captain and a former chief of police at Cuesta College

– Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM) recently welcomed Bart Topham as new president and director. Since the passing of President Jack Jones in 2017, those duties have been taken on by the museum’s Director/Curator Harry Hoover, who has retired after serving in that position for nineteen years. Bart Topham is a U.S. Army Vietnam Combat Veteran, a retired SLOPD Police Captain and a former Chief of Police at Cuesta College.

After retirement in 2003, Topham opened his own consulting company providing services for local government and law enforcement around the state before retiring again, in 2018. Topham received his bachelors of arts degree from Sacramento State, and a masters from the University of San Francisco.

Prior to joining the museum, Topham has been devoted to “paying it forward” to his fellow veterans and their families. He is currently Chaplain, and a past commander, of American Legion Post #66. In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for Grizzly Youth Academy Foundation and Veterans Helping Veterans.

“Bart’s extensive background in leadership and dedication to serving our community makes him a natural fit for the position,” said Sandra McGregor, of the CCVMM Board of Directors. “All of us on the Board of Directors are proud to have him join our museum team, bringing his enthusiasm and vision to advance the museum’s strategic plans. We know he will lead us into a new era.”

The museum is seeking the public’s feedback on how they can be more connected and relevant to the community in 2022. Whether you have visited or not yet visited, please take a moment to complete this anonymous survey to help us in the planning process.

Take the community feedback survey here: https://vetmuseum.org/community-feedback-survey/

For more information about Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, visit www.vetmuseum.org or call (805) 543-1763.

