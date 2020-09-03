Central Coast Wine Competition announces new dates

–The Central Coast Wine Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair, has confirmed its new dates for 2020.

The competition will take place Oct. 12 – 14, 2020. Discounted early-bird registration ends Sunday, Sept. 20 at $65 per wine. After that, it increases to $85 per wine till the closing of registration Sunday, Sept. 7.

The eligible counties are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Chief Judge Tim McDonald is returning with a lineup of judges including industry leaders and international wine journalists.

“Our goal with the Central Coast Wine Competition is to promote the quality and style of wines being produced on the Central Coast, and to expand knowledge and awareness to wine consumers of the accomplished wineries in the region,” says California Mid-State Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

Enrollment for the California Craft Spirits Competition and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition is also up and running following the new dates.

For more information and to register in the Central Coast Wine Competition, California Craft Spirits Competition or the Central Coast Vinegar Competition, please visit https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/.

