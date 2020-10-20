Central Coast wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions name winners

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 18th annual Central Coast Wine Competition, the Central Coast Spirits Competition, and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition.

The blind-tasting event, held Oct. 12-14 at the Paso Robles Event Center, is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast, which encompasses ten counties stretching from Alameda to Ventura.

This year’s competition included 86 wineries and 503 wines entered. The competition features 71 classes based on grape varieties and vintages, where the “Best of” wines are selected for their varietal typicity, quality, and character.

Best of Show/Best of Red – Piedra Creek Winery, San Luis Obispo, 2017 Estate Lagrein

Piedra Creek Winery, San Luis Obispo, 2017 Estate Lagrein Best Dessert – Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Paso Robles, Mission Angelica (Fourth year in a row winning category).

Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Paso Robles, Mission Angelica (Fourth year in a row winning category). Best Sparkling – Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Arroyo Grande, 2017 Brut Rose (Third year in a row winning category).

– Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Arroyo Grande, 2017 Brut Rose (Third year in a row winning category). Best Rose – Détente, Paso Robles, Field Blend Rose

Détente, Paso Robles, Field Blend Rose Best White – CASS Winery, Paso Robles, 2019 Mr. Blanc

The Central Coast Wine Competition named Cass Winery as the 2020 Winery of the Year. The Paso Robles winery placed with all 18 entries entered featuring Best of White and 3 Best of class awards. This is the third Winery of the Year award for Cass, which took home the same honor in 2015 and 2018.

The Central Coast Spirits Competition included 12 companies with 35 total entries. The competition featured 60 total classes in each division—California – Spirits made in CA and Invitational – Spirits made outside of CA.

Best Brown Spirits/Best of Class Bourbon – The Splinter Group, Napa, Straight Edge Bourbon

– The Splinter Group, Napa, Straight Edge Bourbon Best White Spirits/Best of Class Vodka – Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Americana Kaffir Lime

– Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Americana Kaffir Lime Best of Class Brandy – Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles, Bethel Rd. American Brandy

– Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles, Bethel Rd. American Brandy Best of Class Gin – Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Americana Pink Gin Best of Class Liqueur – Calwise Spirits Co. Paso Robles, WFEx Barrel Reserve Orange

Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Americana Pink Gin Calwise Spirits Co. Paso Robles, WFEx Barrel Reserve Orange Best of Class Rum – Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Navy Strength Golden Rum

Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Navy Strength Golden Rum Best of Class Rye – The Splinter Group, Napa, Whip Saw Rye

The Splinter Group, Napa, Whip Saw Rye Best of Class Whiskey – The Splinter Group, Napa, Slaughter House

The Splinter Group, Napa, Slaughter House Best of Class Whiskey (Outside of CA) – Breckenridge Distillery, Breckinridge, CO, Bourbon Whiskey

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition featured six brands with a record-breaking 19 total entries in 10 classes based on varieties.

Best of Show/Best of Class Flavored – IL Fiorello, Fairfield, CA, Fig Flavored

IL Fiorello, Fairfield, CA, Fig Flavored Best of Class White Vinegar – Virginia Vinegar Works, Wingina, VA, Petit Manseng

Virginia Vinegar Works, Wingina, VA, Petit Manseng Best of Class Red Wine Vinegar – American Vinegar Works, Cambridge, MA, Ultimate Red Wine

American Vinegar Works, Cambridge, MA, Ultimate Red Wine Best of Class Apple Vinegar – American Vinegar Works, Cambridge, MA, Cranberry Apple Cider

“We are proud to be able to showcase several of the best wines, spirits and vinegars from around the Central Coast during this unprecedented year,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

Full results for all three competitions can be found at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and they will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or keep instantly up-to-date by texting FAIR to 888111.

