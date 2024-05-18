Central Coast Writers’ Conference returns Oct. 5

Early bird registration offered through July 31

– The organizers of the Central Coast Writers’ Conference, brought to you by Cuesta College, have announced that the 2024 event will take place on Oct. 5.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of our event, and we are excited to welcome back several of our most requested creatives to our lineup,” said CCWC Executive Director Brian Schwartz. “We will be finalizing our list of award-winning presenters soon, and each one is dedicated to helping writers at all levels achieve their goals.”

In 2019, CCWC was honored as the “Best Conference in the Southwest” by The Writer magazine. Secure a spot at this year’s event with the early bird discount rate of $249 through July 31. Limited scholarships are also available.

“As always, our conference is ideal for writers of all ages and experience levels,” said Schwartz. “Our presenters are fabulous, experienced, and the best in their industry when it comes to teaching screenwriting, novel writing, beginning writing, poetry, business, and more.”

Cartoonist and Author Leigh Rubin, best known for his syndicated comic strip, Rubes, is scheduled as the 2024 keynote speaker. Rubin will be sharing highlights from his career to encourage conference attendees, including the journey of writing his latest book, Think Like a Cartoonist: A Celebration of Humor and Creativity.

“There is so much to be excited about this year, and having Leigh as our keynote speaker is such an amazing way to kick off our conference,” said Schwartz. “Our goal is to help every attendee take their creativity to the next level, whether they are experienced or just starting their journey. Sign up today and join us for CCWC 2024!”

Find more information, including registration forms, at CentralCoastWritersConference.com. Contact Cuesta College Community Programs at (805) 546-3132 or Brian Schwartz at brian_schwartz@cuesta.edu. Follow us on social media for the latest updates: Instagram and Twitter @CCWritersCon and Facebook @CentralCoastWritersConference.

