Ceramic amphora made at Paso Robles Carnegie Museum

Amphora was made as part of a new history of wine exhibit introduced at the museum

– Los Osos-based potter Scott Semple threw a huge amphorae Saturday just outside the Paso Robles Historical Society Museum in the Downtown City Park. The amphora was made as part of a new history of wine exhibit introduced at the museum. Libby Agran has worked on the Wine Project, documenting the history of wine in San Luis Obispo County.

Semple started work on the five-foot tall amphorae at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The huge, clay vessel is a replica of the amphorae used by ancient people as far back as 6,000-7,000 years ago to ferment wine and other food and beverage. The egg shape is conducive for natural convection in the vessel which ferments and safely preserves the contents.

When the amphora was complete Saturday afternoon, members of the Paso Robles Historic Society autographed it. The amphora will be auctioned off at a later date.

The new “History of Wine” exhibit is open at the Paso Robles History Museum in the Downtown City Park. It shows wine’s history dating back 25,000 years. It also shows the history of wine development in San Luis Obispo County from the Spanish Missions to the current day winemakers. Several local winemakers are using ancient techniques to produce wine as it was made thousands of years ago.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement