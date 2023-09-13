Ceremony honors firefighters of the year

Ceremony held on 22nd anniversary of 9/11

– On Monday, Sept. 11, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, Cypress Mountain Masonic Lodge in Paso Robles hosted its Firefighter of the Year banquet and awards ceremony.

This date was chosen so that the lodge could commemorate those who lost their lives in the tragic events at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and just outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and to recognize those who continue to work diligently to save lives in 2023 here in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Honorees were Fire Apparatus Engineer Keeland Badrigian from Camp Roberts Fire Department, Fire Captain Jason Cox from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, and Firefighter Jose Ventura from San Miguel Fire Department.

The Cypress Mountain Masonic Lodge Firefighter of the Year award recognizes heroes among us who rush to help whenever that bell rings. On duty or off, they’re the ones we can count on to risk everything so that others might live.

Share To Social Media