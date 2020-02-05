Community Emergency Response Team training offered Feb. 19

–Community Emergency Response Team or CERT training can help when there is a large scale emergency or disaster and emergency service personnel may not be able to reach everyone right away. Get prepared to help the community with upcoming training offered at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center on Feb. 19.

The upcoming Basic Training Course will teach you how to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from local disasters. You can learn how to protect your family, assist your neighbors, and help your community during and after a disaster. There is a $40 donation to attend the class.

For more information and to register, click here.

Share this post!

Related