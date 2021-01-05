Chamber of commerce hires government affairs and public policy coordinator

–The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce has announced that Danna Stroud has joined its team to lead the chamber in increased advocacy engagement by serving as the new government affairs and public policy coordinator.

“After a survey of our members confirmed the need for increased advocacy efforts, our board of directors supported the decision to create this new position within our organizational structure,” said Gina Fitzpatrick President/CEO, “and we’re very excited to have Danna lead this important initiative for the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.”

Stroud was raised in Paso Robles and has over 30 years of experience in the tourism and outdoor recreation industries. Throughout her career, she has advocated for change and helped frame policy and legislative issues at the local and state levels. In her new role with the chamber, Stroud will analyze and advise on local, regional, and state issues that are relevant to the Paso Robles business community.

For decades, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce has served as an active voice for the local business community by advocating for pro-business legislation and developing strong economic and public policy initiatives. “With the creation of this new position, we will have a focused effort to support our robust and collaborative business community that trusts us to champion on their behalf,” added Fitzpatrick.

Share this post!

email

Related