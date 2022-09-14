Chamber of commerce hosting ribbon cutting for The Floral Parlor

Shop had to postpone grand-opening celebrations due to pandemic

– On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting at Paso Robles flower shop, The Floral Parlor. The shop is coming up on its second anniversary, but the pandemic interfered with original grand-opening plans.

The Floral Parlor is a modern floral and gift shop located next to Bridge Sportsmen’s center at 1231 Spring Street, unit 101. The shop offers a variety of services including event design and rentals, floral and gift subscriptions, DIY gatherings, interior plant services, and fundraising for local schools, teams, and charities.

Not long ago, owner Sunny Sheldrake says she visited Paso Robles for the first time after making a pit stop on her way home from visiting family. She says was going through some major life changes including resigning from her long-time corporate career and was looking for a fresh start. She ran into some childhood friends at the Paso Robles Inn where she was staying, considered it kismet, and found a place to live the next day. Since then, she says she’s nestled into the Paso Robles community and called it her home.

A few years later, Sheldrake took a leap of faith and decided to open her very own floral and gift shop near the square. She found the place she would later call The Floral Parlor and started the long process of updating the space. Along with the challenges of being a new business, the pandemic brought its own set of obstacles.

There were times when Sheldrake says she doubted what she was doing, and was unsure of how the traditional town would receive her modern and sometimes quirky style, or how she would make it as a brand new small-business owner through the pandemic.

But she continued creating floral designs from the heart, making personal connections with the community with her “sunny” disposition, sourcing florals from local farmers, and adding value to each and every design or event she touched. Fortunately, all of this resonated with her customers and, two years later, with the help of the Paso Robles community, The Floral Parlor is an established florist in the greater North County area.

The shop will have, “sips, nibbles, and some fun things going on in the parlor,” during the ribbon-cutting event.

For more information visit https://thefloralparlor.com/

