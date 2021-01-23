Chamber of commerce partners with city to launch propane reimbursement program 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 23, 2021
Posted: 6:45 am, January 23, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles City Council allocated $100,000 towards the purchase of propane as part of the recovery program to assist local businesses with providing outdoor public spaces, subject to state and county health orders. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is facilitating the recovery program and acting as administrator of the program and funds.

Program stipulations include:

  • Must have a valid City of Paso Robles business license
  • Businesses must certify COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and adhere to the City of Paso Robles Fire Department’s guide for the safe use of portable gas-fired heaters
  • Amount of reimbursement equal to 50-percent total expense, not to exceed $700/month
  • Receipts dated Jan. 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021, are eligible for reimbursement
  • Receipts will be evaluated for reimbursement on a monthly basis. Forms must be completed in full with applicable documentation included and received before the 7th of the following month

 

