Chamber president discusses merger, efforts to address homelessness

By Gina Fitzpatrick, president, and CEO of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce:

– Summer break is officially in full swing. Our chamber team is utilizing this time to plan and reenergize for what’s to come this fall. There are a number of initiatives we are currently working on and look forward to watching them come to fruition.

We’ve been listening to feedback from businesses like yours, and our chamber team is evaluating our current programs and offerings. Our goal is to ensure that every resource and event the chamber offers provides optimal value to our local businesses.

Focused efforts continue as we work toward the completion of a successful merger with the Templeton Chamber of Commerce. We had no idea what this entailed when we jumped in and we’re learning a lot! We are excited to see our two North County communities stand together to support one another. The first truly merged event was incredible and we had a blast spearheading the Templeton 4th of July festivities in the Park. What a successful and fun event for both local residents and businesses! As the merger continues, we look forward to more opportunities to work with and alongside the incredible Templeton community.

Last but certainly not least, we recently convened nine business leaders, along with Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis, and County Supervisor John Peschong, regarding our unhoused community to address challenges the businesses are facing. Working together, input was offered regarding the allocation of resources and the roundtable discussion led to proposed action items that will aid in mitigating impacts to the business community. Next steps include the design and implementation of a strategic plan specific to our community with a goal to align a number of the initiatives with the plan recently adopted by our county board of supervisors.

Stay tuned for future newsletters where we’ll share more updates as we move into fall! As always, thank you for your support. Our incredible local business community inspires us to adapt and grow!

Advertisement

Related