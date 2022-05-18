Chamber president discusses new partnership with Templeton

May update from the chamber: a partnership between two chambers

By President & CEO of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Gina Fitzpatrick

– I’m excited to announce that the Paso Robles Chamber is joining forces with the Templeton Chamber of Commerce to become a single organization committed to supporting local businesses! The clear mission and vision are the unity of the two organizations by consolidating resources, resulting in more value for our esteemed members. This decision brings new cooperative marketing opportunities, workforce development strategies, and a stronger combined effort in the area of advocacy. Acting now to merge the two chambers of commerce is integral to supporting businesses with valuable and effective tools to build success.

What does this partnership look like moving forward? The newly formed organization will be referred to as the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers. Both offices in Templeton and Paso Robles will remain the same. (Feel free to stop by and say hello at either location!) We will also continue to host events in both locations to bring businesses in each area together. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all events and programs are being re-evaluated. All upcoming events will be posted on both the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce websites, so check in for upcoming events.

As I mentioned earlier, this partnership is geared toward creating more benefits for all members. Enjoy more network and promotional opportunities– just to name a few of the additional perks. With our new value-based membership tier options, more benefits are available to all chamber members based on what’s best for your business needs! For more information, contact Gina Fitzpatrick by email at: gina@pasorobleschamber.com. If you’re a member of both chambers, don’t worry; our system is tracking this information, and beginning July 1, only one invoice will be issued on an annual basis.

Now that both chamber boards have approved the merger agreement, we want to hear from our membership community! As a member, you’ll have the opportunity soon to talk with our united board, ask questions, and learn more about the merger. As a member, you’ll also have the opportunity to vote to approve the merger. The team and board of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce are excited to continue to work with you and our local business community to ensure your success! For a complete list of FAQs about this partnership, please refer to https://www.pasorobleschamber.com/merging-of-two-chambers/.

