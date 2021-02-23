Chamber sends letter in support of ‘Keep California Working’ act

–The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce recently sent the following letter detailing their support of the “Keep California Working” act, SB 74.

The letter reads as follows:

February 22, 2021

Re: SB 74 Keep California Working Act — support

Dear California Legislature:

The Paso Robles Chamber is pleased to support Senate Bill 74, which would invest $2.6 billion in grants to help small businesses and nonprofits that have sustained financial losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on every aspect of our lives. Many small businesses are struggling to survive and the demand for services provided by nonprofits has increased while their sources of funding have decreased.

At a time when small businesses throughout the state are being devastated by the overwhelming impacts of COVID-19, the Legislature should prioritize the health and safety of our communities, while also supporting a responsible and sustainable way to recover our economy.

The Keep California Working Act is essential and will relieve some of the financial burden that small businesses and non-profits have been facing and help save the foundation of our communities.

For these reasons, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce strongly supports SB 74.

