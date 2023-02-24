Chambers of commerce hosting family-friendly workplace workshop

Workshop will feature discussions with organizations that have successfully implemented family-friendly workplace practices

– The Atascadero and Paso Robles and Templeton Chambers of Commerce and SLO County Family-Friendly Workplaces are teaming up to host a special Family-Friendly Workplaces Workshop for local businesses.

The event, which takes place on Thursday, March 30 at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Atascadero, aims to help businesses increase employee recruitment, retention, overall productivity, and workplace culture by incorporating family-friendly options.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the overlap between work and life, making it more important than ever to consider how family-friendly options can be incorporated into the workplace. By implementing these practices, businesses can increase organizational productivity and boost the physical and emotional health of their employees and their families.

The workshop will feature face-to-face discussions with organizations that have successfully implemented family-friendly workplace practices in San Luis Obispo County. Attendees will leave the event with new ideas, resources, and processes to best assess and act on their employees’ needs and interests, increase their bottom line, and enhance their reputation as a family-friendly workplace.

The workshop will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m., with an optional networking happy hour from 5:30-6 p.m. The event is open to members and future members of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, with tickets priced at $10 and $20, respectively.

For more information or to register, click here.

