Chance of rain in the forecast early next week 

Posted: 6:55 pm, September 16, 2022 by News Staff

Daytime high temperatures expected to be in low 80s, upper 70s

– Cooler temperatures and even a chance of rain are in the forecast early next week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 80-degrees. Sunday should see a high temperature of 73-degrees with a slight chance of rain in the evening and night. Monday the expected daytime high is 71 and there is a 60-percent chance of rain. Overnight lows should be in the 50s.weather forecast paso robles

