Chance of rain in the forecast for Christmas weekend 

Posted: 7:36 am, December 21, 2020 by News Staff

–While the beginning of this week will start off dry with mild daytime temperatures and cold morning and overnight lows, Weather Underground is reporting a 30-40 percent chance of showers for Paso Robles on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Additionally, there is a 64-percent chance of precipitation on Sunday and a 60-percent chance on Monday, during which Paso Robles could see up to a third of an inch of rain.

