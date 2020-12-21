Chance of rain in the forecast for Christmas weekend

–While the beginning of this week will start off dry with mild daytime temperatures and cold morning and overnight lows, Weather Underground is reporting a 30-40 percent chance of showers for Paso Robles on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Additionally, there is a 64-percent chance of precipitation on Sunday and a 60-percent chance on Monday, during which Paso Robles could see up to a third of an inch of rain.

To view a full 10-day forecast, click here.

