Paso Robles News|Monday, February 26, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Chance of rain in the forecast later this week
  • Follow Us!

Chance of rain in the forecast later this week 

Posted: 7:16 am, February 26, 2024 by News Staff

rain cloud weather stock picClear skies to start off the week

– Rain is in the forecast again for Paso Robles later this week after a few days of dry weather, according to the latest forecasts. Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 48.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see clouds and sunshine before the chance of rainfall begins Thursday and continues through the weekend. Weather Underground is forecasting .21 inches on Thursday, .43 inches on Friday, and .39 inches on Saturday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.