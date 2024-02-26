Chance of rain in the forecast later this week

Clear skies to start off the week

– Rain is in the forecast again for Paso Robles later this week after a few days of dry weather, according to the latest forecasts. Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 48.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see clouds and sunshine before the chance of rainfall begins Thursday and continues through the weekend. Weather Underground is forecasting .21 inches on Thursday, .43 inches on Friday, and .39 inches on Saturday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

