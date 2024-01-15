Chance of rain in the forecast later this week

Fog in the forecast Monday morning

– Rain is in the forecast again this week in Paso Robles after a brief, rainy-season dry spell, according to the latest weather forecasts. Monday’s forecast is morning fog followed by clouds in the evening with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 39.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday should see clouds and sunshine before the chance of significant rainfall begins Friday and continues through the weekend. Weather Underground is forecasting .42 inches on Friday, .45 inches on Saturday, .6 inches on Sunday, .23 inches on Monday, and trace amounts of rainfall on Tuesday next week.

Retired PG@E Meteorologist posted about the mid-winter dry spell on social media Sunday:

We may have entered the typical mid-winter dry spell, which historically lasts for a few weeks, even during the wettest years. January dry spells are common and often produce an interesting weather pattern switch between the beaches and the coastal and inland valleys.

Read more… pic.twitter.com/AAUiOL9TQM — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 14, 2024

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Share To Social Media