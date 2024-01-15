Chance of rain in the forecast later this week 

Paso Robles News|Monday, January 15, 2024
Posted: 7:14 am, January 15, 2024 by News Staff

rain cloud weather stock picFog in the forecast Monday morning

– Rain is in the forecast again this week in Paso Robles after a brief, rainy-season dry spell, according to the latest weather forecasts. Monday’s forecast is morning fog followed by clouds in the evening with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 39.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday should see clouds and sunshine before the chance of significant rainfall begins Friday and continues through the weekend. Weather Underground is forecasting .42 inches on Friday, .45 inches on Saturday, .6 inches on Sunday, .23 inches on Monday, and trace amounts of rainfall on Tuesday next week.

Retired PG@E Meteorologist posted about the mid-winter dry spell on social media Sunday:

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

 

 

