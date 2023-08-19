Chance of rain in the forecast Sunday

Southern California braces for impact from Hurricane Hilary

– Hurricane Hilary, which has already delivered gusty winds and heavy precipitation to Mexico, is now on course to approach the United States with its impacts anticipated to strike Southern California, according to multiple reports.

Weather experts project that the hurricane will diminish in strength and transition into a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Southern California region, a development anticipated to materialize by Sunday night.

While the storm is predicted to carry winds of up to approximately 50 mph, the primary concerns lie in the potential for substantial rainfall and resultant flooding, as per meteorological predictions.

Authorities in regions including Los Angeles and San Diego have issued advisories urging residents to treat the approaching storm with gravity. They have emphasized the necessity for readiness against flooding scenarios and possible power disruptions.

The storm will have far-reaching effects starting Sunday night, with dramatically cooler temperatures and even a chance of rain in the forecast for parts of San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles.

Weather Underground is predicting a 31% chance of rain on Sunday for Paso Robles. Daytime high temperatures are expected to lower into the upper 70s over the weekend, before returning to the mid-90s once again.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Share To Social Media