Chance of rain in the forecast this week 

Rain in forecast for Tuesday

– Cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain are in the forecast for Paso Robles to start off the week, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 70-degrees and Tuesday’s expected high is 66 with a 74-percent chance of rain. Rain accumulation is expected to be around a quarter of an inch for North County.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should see higher daytime temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s.

Weather models indicate that “moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and between 0.10 and 0.50 of an inch of rain with higher amounts north of Morro Bay is forecast on Tuesday,” according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The #ECMWF and #GFS model indicates that moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and between 0.10 and 0.50 of an inch of rain with higher amounts north of Morro Bay is forecast on Tuesday. 🌬️🌧️ @CALFIRE_SLO @5CitiesFirePIO @MorroBayNEP @SLOCityFire #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BrDnypz921 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 8, 2021

