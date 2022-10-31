Chance of rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Weather Underground predicting 48% chance of rain Tuesday

– Cooler temperatures and even a chance of a small amount of rain are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Today’s high is expected to reach 74 degrees. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 48% chance of rain during the afternoon.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s to start the week and could drop into the 30s past Tuesday, and could get below freezing on Thursday night.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “mist and low marine clouds for Halloween night:”

SLO County weather forecast: Mist and low marine clouds are expected for Halloween Night. ⚗️🎃 The long-range models are advertising a decent chance of moderate to heavy rain and gale-force southerly winds developing on November 8th and 9th. 🌬️🌧️ https://t.co/ZyAlmNuxsS #CAwx pic.twitter.com/q8cfPjVLrS — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 30, 2022

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

