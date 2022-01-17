Chance of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

Sunny skies expected the rest of the week

– A chance of rain is in the forecast today for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. There is a 34-percent chance of precipitation, but accumulation amounts are expected to be less than .1-inches. The rest of the week is forecasted to be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s and even into the lower 70s on Thursday and over the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and 40s.

On Saturday, the measured sea level reached 8.1-feet at the Port San Luis Tide Gauge at 8:24 a.m. due to the Tonga volcano eruption that generated a tsunami. This is the highest sea-level measurement since the Jan. 27, 1983 storm that produced a sea-level measurement of 8-feet at Port San Luis, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

Measured sea-level reached 8.1-feet at the Port San Luis Tide Gauge at 8:24 a.m. due to the Tonga volcano eruption that generated a tsunami. This is the highest sea-level measurement since the Jan. 27, 1983 storm that produced a sea-level measurement of 8-feet at Port San Luis. pic.twitter.com/5V2D9OAXaX — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 15, 2022

