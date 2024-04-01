Chance of small amounts of rain, thunderstorms in the forecast

Paso Robles rainfall season total at 18.89 inches

– Paso Robles measured 1.35 inches of rain on Saturday morning, .11 inches on Sunday morning, and .02 inches this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total to 18.89 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Another chance of small amounts of rain is in the forecast again mid-week in Paso Robles, according to the latest forecasts from Weather Underground. The chance of rain will begin Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

