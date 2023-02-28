Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county

Dusting of snow could happen Tuesday evening at elevations as low as 1,500 ft.

– San Luis Obispo County mountaintops could again be coated in a layer of white snow as another winter storm system rolls through the Central Coast, according to reports.

A powerful cold front is expected to move south through the county on Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Areas between 3,000 to 5,000 feet in elevation could see two to six inches of snowfall Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, reports say. A light dusting may also happen at elevations between 1,500 and 2,500 feet.

The National Weather Service is forecasting at least 0.5 inches of rain to fall along the coast and in the valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the foothills from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Weather Underground is predicting up to .38-inches of rain in Paso Robles starting later today and continuing through this evening.

The city measured .37-inches of rain this morning. The rainfall season total is 21.54 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Lake Nacimiento is at 85 percent capacity as of Friday. Lake San Antonio is at 40 percent.

Jeanette Trompeter posted the following compilation video of snow throughout the county over the weekend:

