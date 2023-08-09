Chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for parts of SLO County

Tropical Storm Eugene’s influence will bring cooler temperatures, chance of rain, lighting, minor flooding

– Parts of San Luis Obispo County could see rain and thunderstorms this week as remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene make their way to California’s coastline. The National Weather Service has indicated that Southern California could experience a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The main concerns include dangerous lightning, including possible fire starts and brief heavy rain leading to minor flooding,” the National Weather Service wrote in a tweet.

As this weather system unfolds, temperatures are projected to decline across Southern California until Wednesday. The region is expected to maintain cooler-than-normal conditions for the remainder of the week. However, meteorologists from the National Weather Service anticipate a return to drier and warmer weather in the following week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Remnant tropical moisture will support a chance (20-30%) of showers and slight (10-20%) chance of thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. The main concerns include dangerous lightning, including possible fire starts, & brief heavy rain leading to minor flooding. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/aAJEkBgUsE — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 8, 2023

