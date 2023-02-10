Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 11, 2023
Changes coming to downtown parking program 

Posted: 7:25 am, February 10, 2023 by News Staff

public parking

Police department shares downtown parking program update

– The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:

Current status

The WayToPark app has been discontinued effective Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. All parking sessions must be started using the parking pay stations.

All downtown parking signs have been updated to direct visitors to pay at the pay stations. The parking rate remains unchanged at 2 hours free followed by $1 per hour.

Upcoming changes

Paso Robles City Council will be discussing the parking program at their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Based on the Dec. 20 city council meeting, the following implementations will be made on March 1, 2023*:

  • The 2 hours free will be eliminated.
  • The hourly rate will be increased to $2 per hour.
  • All payments must be made using the parking pay stations.

 

*Pending the Feb. 21 city council meeting

Find out more about the parking program at www.PRCity.com/Parking

