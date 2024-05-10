Charles Paddock Zoo hosting annual Mother’s Day event this Sunday

Take your mom on a ‘sweet adventure’ this Mother’s Day

– Take your mom to the Charles Paddock Zoo this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the 13th Annual Sweet Adventure for scrumptious sweets that mom and the whole family can enjoy.

Guests can participate in zookeeper talks about some of the zoo’s animal moms, like the Mongoose Lemur and our Caribbean Flamingos. Learn more about some of the unique animal residents of the zoo while enjoying a terrific sampling of tasty sweets. There will be samples from A-Town Humble Pie, Bramble Pie Company, and Icing Smiles, a local non-profit. Get samples, while supplies last, and there will also be sweet treats available for purchase.

Over 200 animal species call the Charles Paddock Zoo home. Many zoo residents are part of globally managed programs to preserve animals and their habitats. The zoo is dedicated to the conservation of local and exotic species and features several unique species not often seen in facilities this size, including fossa, red pandas, a Malayan tiger, lemurs, and meerkats, as well as many other exciting and interesting mammals, birds, reptiles and insects.

The zoo is family-friendly with the opportunity for children and adults to experience animals up close. Gifts, refreshments, and strollers are available at the zoo gift shop.

Mother’s Day Sweet Adventure is included with general admission. Tickets are $13 for adults age 13+, $11 for seniors age 65+, $8 for children 5-12, $5 for children 3-4, and free for kids two and under.

For more information, go to www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call the zoo at (805) 461-5080.

Share To Social Media