Charles Paddock Zoo offering adoptable cockroaches for Valentine’s Day

–Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true affection with “Adopt-A-Cockroach.” Through Monday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life their very own cockroach! Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof.

For $5, you will receive an official certificate of adoption that will include your special Valentine’s name, to give them this year for Valentine’s Day. Then, you can tune in to the zoo’s social media on Feb. 14 to watch the meerkats enjoying some of the cockroaches, for a very special treat!

For this truly distinctive Valentine gift, go to https://charlespaddockzoo.org/events/details/name-a-cockroach-for-your-valentine/

The Charles Paddock Zoo is open daily from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please remember that masks are required. The zoo has plenty of social distancing space available since the zoo is primarily outdoors. They also have virtual programs available via our website, including educational videos, zoo field trips, zoo guests, and zoo parties.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is the only zoo on the Central Coast and is home to hundreds of species from all over the world including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles, and more. The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park at Highway 41/ Morro Road and one mile west of Highway 101. The Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Charles Paddock Zoo, please visit our website at www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

