Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 4, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » ‘Cheers to Charity’ event to raise money for veterans, seniors
  • Follow Us!

‘Cheers to Charity’ event to raise money for veterans, seniors 

Posted: 5:25 am, August 4, 2022 by News Staff

cheers to charity event stock art

Event slated for Thursday, Sept. 1 at Castoro Cellars

– RE/MAX Success started its own non-profit, Success Charities, which is dedicated to “lifting up and serving the needs of our community.” Every year the real estate team plans to host an event to raise funds for at least one organization or community need. In 2021 the team hosted its inaugural event, Cheers to Charity, and raised over $40,000 for local youth sports. This year’s event will raise money for local veterans and seniors. Grants will be given out through an application process this fall with monies paid out before year-end.

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at Castoro Cellars on Bethel Rd. in Paso Robles. The event will be limited to 300 attendees. Tickets are $100 and will include dinner, two drink coupons, live music, and both live and silent auctions.

Click here for event Information, donation Information, and tickets: http://www.SuccessCharities.org.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.