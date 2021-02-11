Chelsea A. Flowers featured artist in next ‘RACE Matters’ series installment

–Join Cuesta College’s Harold J. Miossi art gallery for the eighth event in their conversation series with Black-identified artists in collaboration with RACE Matters San Luis Obispo.

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. they will host artist Chelsea A. Flowers. Register for the zoom event here: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z_FAohtKQYGUKfbBkN3tUg

About the artist

Based in Detroit, Chelsea A. Flowers is an artist who holds an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art (2017), and a BFA from Denison University with a concentration in Black Studies (2013). She has shown work and performed at various galleries including; Wave Pool Gallery (Cincinnati, OH), ACRE Projects Space (Chicago, IL), Public Space One (Iowa City, IA), Fjord Gallery (Philadelphia, PA), Red Bull Arts (Detroit, MI), Roots and Culture (Chicago, IL), and Front/Space Gallery (Kansas City, MO), the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, (Detroit, MI). And pending COVID-19 has upcoming shows at Vox Populi (Philadelphia, PA) and The Sculpture Center, (Cleveland, OH).

She has expanded her skills and research by attending ACRE (Steuben, WI), Real Time and Space (Oakland, CA), Ox-Bow School of Arts and Artist Residency (Saugatuck, MI) and Art Space is Your Space (Cincinnati, OH) residencies. Her practice explores subversion to popular culture, how “otherness” is created through social and cultural critique of her environment. She explores these ideas through comedic troupes, physical play, nostalgic memorabilia, and participatory performance.

For more information about the artist, click here.

