Chemicals mixed at hotel cause evacuation, road closure 

Posted: 6:50 am, May 17, 2024 by News Staff

No one was injured in the incident, reports say

– Emergency responders shut down a portion of Moonstone Drive and evacuated a hotel in Cambria on Thursday afternoon after a hazmat incident, according to reports.

Someone mixed muriatic acid and chlorine in the rear of Cypress Cove Inn in what appeared to be an accident, according to reports. The chemicals are commonly used to clean pool water, and when the two chemicals mix, they can cause respiratory issues for those who inhale them. No one was injured in the incident, reports say.

The Cambria Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 4:05 p.m. and evacuated 14 people from the hotel. Hazmat team members from San Luis Obispo Public Health and Cal Fire assisted the Cambria Fire Department with the hazmat investigation and evacuation of the occupants.

Road closures were in place at Highway 1 and Moonstone, as well as Moonstone and Weymouth Street in Cambria:

