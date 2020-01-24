Chevron hiring for ‘Mechanic A’ position in San Ardo

–Chevron is hiring for their Mechanic A position in San Ardo, California.

Responsibilities for this position may include (but are not limited to):

JOB KNOWLEDGE – Experience with mechanical equipment operation, maintenance, and repairs of normal oil field equipment including pumps, compressors, pumping units, blowers, fin fans, etc. Familiar with Reverse Osmosis plant equipment and filter presses. Active member of the one SJV Maintenance Team. Trained and follows the SJVBU Work Management Process. Champions the CMMS (EAM) and is proficient in its functionality. Actively supports, understands, prioritizes, and applies preventative maintenance methods and processes for maintenance work and new construction on mechanical equipment. Also ensures that maintenance/construction mechanical work, is completed in a timely fashion and per the Maintenance process.

Hazwoper level 2.

LEADERSHIP – Demonstrated ability to handle and/or provide coaching & training on maintenance issues and work processes. Includes but not limited to the following: Operational Excellence; Assist operators with mechanical operating problems; Developing MOC’s, SOP’s JSA’s, PHA’s; Coordinates special tests and repairs; Values and manages diversity in the workplace. Provide coverage for the Mechanical Head Operator.

TEAMWORK/COMMUNICATION – Spends time with customers and team members. Strives for win-win. Considerate of others, shares knowledge and best practices. Keeps supervisor, workgroup, and customers informed on a timely basis. Effectively communicates with multiple work groups. Expresses self clearly and concisely, both verbally and in writing. Familiar with and participate in CPDEP as the Mechanical Rep. Work closely with Engineering on operational and mechanical issues.

A high level of skill in handling all the following: SOP’s, JSA’s, PHA’s; Scheduling required training for mechanics and self; LOTO certification; Facilitating safety meetings; Behavioral Based Safety; Incident investigation process; Facility Acceptance Process; MOC Process and Product Acceptance.

A strong personal commitment to safety and protecting the environment.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum of three years recent mechanical experience.

Must be very knowledgeable in mechanical equipment operations.

Knowledge to troubleshoot mechanical failures and provide guidance for increased equipment reliability (see the job-specific information section of this document, for additional information).

Preferred Qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent.

Mechanical experience in oil and gas or related petrochemical industries.

Excellent communication and team facilitation skills, this is critical in facilitating alignment with customers.

Relocation Options:

Relocation will not be considered

International Considerations:

Expatriate assignments will not be considered

Chevron regrets that it is unable to sponsor employment Visas or consider individuals on time-limited Visa Status for this position

Regulatory Disclosure for US Positions:

Chevron is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or ancestry, age, mental or physical disability (including medical condition), military or veteran status, political preference, marital status, citizenship, genetic information or other status protected by law or regulation.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance or an accommodation, please email at emplymnt@chevron.com.

Chevron participates in E-Verify in certain locations as required by law.

