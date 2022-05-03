Grant supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Programs

Grant will go towards youth mentoring programs in San Luis Obispo County

– Chevron Corporation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County youth mentoring programs. The funding from Chevron, combined with additional sources, allows the agency to serve over 240 children throughout the county by pairing vulnerable local youth with adult mentors from the community as well as high school and college mentors at our site-based programs.

“Local data shows that youth in our programs increase their educational outcomes, have improved relationships with their families and peers, and have decreased their risky behaviors,” Development Director Patty Carpenter said, “The Chevron Corporation Community Grant program has funded our programs for the past 14 years, for a total of $36,100!”

Serving children throughout San Luis Obispo County, Big Brothers Big Sisters matches mentors with children that need a consistent, caring person in their life. Funding allows for targeted volunteer recruitment, screening, matching, and ongoing support for volunteers, children, and families, ensuring child safety to sustain successful long-term relationships.

For more information on volunteering or contributing to Big Brothers Big Sisters, call (805) 781-3226, or visit https://www.slobigs.org/.

