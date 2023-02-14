Chicago coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Chicago announced this week that it will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster, Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.

Chicago is hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” The legendary rock and roll band with horns came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

The band’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, which fused pop, rock, and jazz together, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014. Additionally, Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys and a special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020.

Robert Lamm and James Pankow – the songwriters responsible for mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others – were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

More recently the band released their 38th studio album, “Born for this Moment,” last summer via BMG on the heels of the previously released single “If This is Goodbye.”

Additional Chicago lifetime achievements include two Grammy awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 top-10 singles, five consecutive number-one albums, 11 number-one singles, and five gold singles. 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards.

Chicago has toured every year since the beginning – they’ve never missed a year. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone. The current band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic Vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-Classic Songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations. This year marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring.

